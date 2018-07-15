Ready to do some shopping? It’s almost Amazon Prime Day

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - If you see coworkers glued to their computers or phones over the next few days, they may be doing some shopping.

Amazon’s highly anticipated annual event Prime Day starts Monday, July 16 at 3:00 pm Eastern Time and will run through Tuesday, July 17. It’s been extended from 30 hours to 36 hours, with more than one million deals exclusively for Prime members.

Expect to see a lot of discounts on Amazon-branded devices. Amazon is currently offering $100 off the Echo Show, with more deals launching during the event. Deals launch as often as every five minutes and can sell out quickly.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Couple gets married, rides for homeless veterans

+ New Kentucky state laws go into effect July 14

+ Memorial held for mother of 8 killed in drive-by shooting

Shoppers can use the Amazon shopping app to get a preview of Prime Day discounts and set alerts. This year it’s not just online, it’s also in the checkout line at more than 400 Whole Foods stores nationwide. It's the first Prime Day with Whole Foods, Amazon's most expensive acquisition.

Prime members who spend $10 or more at Whole Foods can get a $10 credit on Amazon. Shoppers can earn the credit now through the 17th but you have to use the Amazon credit during the Prime Day sale.

According to CNBC, Coresight Research is estimating Prime Day 2018 sales should reach at minimum $3.4 billion globally, breaking another record. If that threshold is achieved, it will make July 17 the biggest shopping day ever for Amazon in terms of revenues, ahead of Cyber Monday 2017.

With fulfillment in Shepherdsville, Kentucky and Jeffersonville, Indiana employees are busy.

"Our fulfillment centers are buzzing with energy and humming with activity," Andre Woodson Amazon spokesperson said. "It’s really a great exciting place to be right now. We’ve been preparing for weeks leading up to this day. Prime Day is going to be an epic day for us."

To get the Prime Day Whole Foods and Amazon online deals, you must be a Prime member. It's $119 per year for the Amazon subscription service. There is a 30-day free trial and you can join on Prime day and still participate in the sale.

Keep this in mind, it’s a war. Other retailers are planning their own promotional events around Prime day. Rival chains like Target, Kohl's, Macy's, Bed Bath & Beyond, J.C. Penney, Lowe's and more will be offering their own deals.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.