Ready to do some shopping? It’s almost Amazon Prime Day

This is a family friendly fundraiser to provide assistance to BAFOL's free summer outreach programs for children on the Spectrum of Autism.More >>
This is a family friendly fundraiser to provide assistance to BAFOL's free summer outreach programs for children on the Spectrum of Autism.More >>
Amazon’s highly anticipated annual event Prime Day starts Monday, July 16 at 3:00 pm Eastern Time and will run through Tuesday, July 17.More >>
Amazon’s highly anticipated annual event Prime Day starts Monday, July 16 at 3:00 pm Eastern Time and will run through Tuesday, July 17.More >>
Family and friends gathered to remember Nachan Henderson on Saturday, a mother of eight who was killed in a drive-by shooting earlier this week.More >>
Family and friends gathered to remember Nachan Henderson on Saturday, a mother of eight who was killed in a drive-by shooting earlier this week.More >>
Members of the Combat Vets Motorcycle Association rode their bikes throughout Kentucky on Saturday as a way to help out other veterans who are homeless.More >>
Members of the Combat Vets Motorcycle Association rode their bikes throughout Kentucky on Saturday as a way to help out other veterans who are homeless.More >>
Occupy ICE protesters and counter-protest group the Three Percenters met again in downtown Louisville on Saturday.More >>
Occupy ICE protesters and counter-protest group the Three Percenters met again in downtown Louisville on Saturday.More >>