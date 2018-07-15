With flags, song, pride, French celebrate World Cup victory - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

With flags, song, pride, French celebrate World Cup victory

(AP Photo/Francois Mori). People celebrate on the Champs Elysees avenue after France won the soccer World Cup final match between France and Croatia, Sunday, July 15, 2018 in Paris. France won its second World Cup title by beating Croatia 4-2 . (AP Photo/Francois Mori). People celebrate on the Champs Elysees avenue after France won the soccer World Cup final match between France and Croatia, Sunday, July 15, 2018 in Paris. France won its second World Cup title by beating Croatia 4-2 .
(AP Photo/Thibault Camus). People react on the Champs Elysees avenue with the Arc de Triomphe on background, after France defeated Croatia in the final match at the 2018 soccer World Cup, in Paris, France, Sunday, July 15, 2018. France won the final 4-2. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus). People react on the Champs Elysees avenue with the Arc de Triomphe on background, after France defeated Croatia in the final match at the 2018 soccer World Cup, in Paris, France, Sunday, July 15, 2018. France won the final 4-2.
(AP Photo/Francois Mori). People celebrate on the Champs Elysees avenue after France won the soccer World Cup final match between France and Croatia, Sunday, July 15, 2018 in Paris. France won its second World Cup title by beating Croatia 4-2 . (AP Photo/Francois Mori). People celebrate on the Champs Elysees avenue after France won the soccer World Cup final match between France and Croatia, Sunday, July 15, 2018 in Paris. France won its second World Cup title by beating Croatia 4-2 .
(AP Photo/Thibault Camus). People react on the Champs Elysees avenue with the Arc de Triomphe on background, after France defeated Croatia in the final match at the 2018 soccer World Cup, in Paris, France, Sunday, July 15, 2018. France won the final 4-2. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus). People react on the Champs Elysees avenue with the Arc de Triomphe on background, after France defeated Croatia in the final match at the 2018 soccer World Cup, in Paris, France, Sunday, July 15, 2018. France won the final 4-2.
(AP Photo/Thibault Camus). French soccer fans react on the Champs Elysees avenue with the Arc de Triomphe on background, after defeated Croatia in the final match at the 2018 soccer World Cup, in Paris, France, Sunday, July 15, 2018. France won the fin... (AP Photo/Thibault Camus). French soccer fans react on the Champs Elysees avenue with the Arc de Triomphe on background, after defeated Croatia in the final match at the 2018 soccer World Cup, in Paris, France, Sunday, July 15, 2018. France won the fin...

By ELAINE GANLEY
Associated Press

PARIS (AP) - France fans did justice to the national team's 4-2 victory over Croatia in the World Cup final on Sunday, pouring into Paris' Champs-Elysees Avenue by the tens of thousands to celebrate with cheers, stomping and song in an explosion of joy.

The win marked the second time in 20 years that France has won the World Cup, and came at a time when the people feel needy.

"It represents enormous things," said Goffrey Hamsik, dressed in a hat resembling a cockerel - the French national symbol - and a shirt with the No. 10 for Kylian Mpappe, the 19-year-old breakout star who hails from the Paris suburb of Bondy.

"We've had lots of problems in France these past years," he said, recalling deadly terror attacks. "This is good for the morale and unites us."

People wrapped in flags and dressed in crazy hats, and one man spotted totally nude except for the tricolor, marched down the avenue where France displayed its military might a day earlier for Bastille Day.

Revelers set off smoke bombs in the national colors - blue, white and red - obscuring Napoleon's triumphal arch. People climbed atop every newspaper kiosk and bus stop to wave flags and lead the crowds below in cheers. The national anthem, the Marseillaise, rang out, cars honked horns and cherry bombs cracks.

A young man sprayed a fire extinguisher on the crowd on a hot afternoon.

Hundreds of police in riot gear were discretely lined up on side streets to monitor revelers. About 4,000 police watched over the fan zone - packed to its 90,000 capacity - during the match, then moved to the Champs-Elysees and neighboring streets.

"We're happy. It took 20 years ... It's the pride of the nation. It unites everyone. It federates," Frederique Pourquet said as she and her friend left the Champs-Elysees.

Unity was a key word for revelers, and the celebrations were mirrored across the country.

The win "shows that the French people are consolidated and the work of all France," said Omar Bzi.

Hajar Maghnaoui, of Asnieres, north of Paris, said "It's a way to bring the French people together, and also the world."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Report: Suspect in 3 Kansas City officers' shootings killed

    Report: Suspect in 3 Kansas City officers' shootings killed

    Sunday, July 15 2018 2:28 PM EDT2018-07-15 18:28:56 GMT
    Sunday, July 15 2018 4:22 PM EDT2018-07-15 20:22:26 GMT
    Authorities are searching for a suspect in the shooting of two police officers in Kansas City, Missouri. Police spokesman Jacob Becchina said Sunday that the officers' conditions aren't available.More >>
    Authorities are searching for a suspect in the shooting of two police officers in Kansas City, Missouri. Police spokesman Jacob Becchina said Sunday that the officers' conditions aren't available.More >>

  • 'Sheltering wings:' Charleston memorial plan conveys solace

    'Sheltering wings:' Charleston memorial plan conveys solace

    Sunday, July 15 2018 9:23 AM EDT2018-07-15 13:23:05 GMT
    Sunday, July 15 2018 4:22 PM EDT2018-07-15 20:22:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File). FILE - In this Friday, June 19, 2015, file photo, the men of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. lead a crowd of people in prayer outside the Emanuel AME Church, after a memorial service for the nine people killed by Dylan...(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File). FILE - In this Friday, June 19, 2015, file photo, the men of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. lead a crowd of people in prayer outside the Emanuel AME Church, after a memorial service for the nine people killed by Dylan...
    The historic South Carolina church where nine black worshippers were slain is unveiling the design for a memorial to the victims.More >>
    The historic South Carolina church where nine black worshippers were slain is unveiling the design for a memorial to the victims.More >>

  • 5 years after declaring bankruptcy, Detroit reborn at a cost

    5 years after declaring bankruptcy, Detroit reborn at a cost

    Sunday, July 15 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-07-15 16:23:58 GMT
    Sunday, July 15 2018 4:22 PM EDT2018-07-15 20:22:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Corey Williams). In this July 11, 2018 photo, James Murphy, left, and Bryan Knoche work the counter at Fred's Key Shop in Midtown Detroit. Five years after Detroit filed for the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history, Knoche says the sm...(AP Photo/Corey Williams). In this July 11, 2018 photo, James Murphy, left, and Bryan Knoche work the counter at Fred's Key Shop in Midtown Detroit. Five years after Detroit filed for the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history, Knoche says the sm...
    Detroit has seen a remarkable turnaround since becoming the largest U.S. city to declare bankruptcy five years ago this month.More >>
    Detroit has seen a remarkable turnaround since becoming the largest U.S. city to declare bankruptcy five years ago this month.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly