Mets prospect Alonso homers, US beats World in Futures Game - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Mets prospect Alonso homers, US beats World in Futures Game

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). U.S. Team Peter Alonso, of the New York Mets prepares to hit a home run against the World Team in the seventh inning of the All-Star Futures baseball game, Sunday, July 15, 2018, at Nationals Park, in Washington. The the 89th... (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). U.S. Team Peter Alonso, of the New York Mets prepares to hit a home run against the World Team in the seventh inning of the All-Star Futures baseball game, Sunday, July 15, 2018, at Nationals Park, in Washington. The the 89th...
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). U.S. Team Peter Alonso, of the New York Mets celebrates his two-run homer against the World Team in the seventh inning of the All-Star Futures baseball game, Sunday, July 15, 2018, at Nationals Park, in Washington. The the 89th... (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). U.S. Team Peter Alonso, of the New York Mets celebrates his two-run homer against the World Team in the seventh inning of the All-Star Futures baseball game, Sunday, July 15, 2018, at Nationals Park, in Washington. The the 89th...
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). World Team manager David Ortiz, left confers with Seuly Matias in the seventh inning of the All-Star Futures baseball game against the World Team, Sunday, July 15, 2018, at Nationals Park, in Washington. The the 89th MLB baseba... (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). World Team manager David Ortiz, left confers with Seuly Matias in the seventh inning of the All-Star Futures baseball game against the World Team, Sunday, July 15, 2018, at Nationals Park, in Washington. The the 89th MLB baseba...
(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). World Team Yusniel Diaz, of the Los Angles Dodgers, left, celebrates his home run with World Team manager David Ortiz in the seventh inning of the All-Star Futures baseball game against the U.S. Team, Sunday, July 15, 2018, a... (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). World Team Yusniel Diaz, of the Los Angles Dodgers, left, celebrates his home run with World Team manager David Ortiz in the seventh inning of the All-Star Futures baseball game against the U.S. Team, Sunday, July 15, 2018, a...
(AP Photos/Susan Walsh). U.S. Team Danny Jansen, of the Toronto Blue Jays runs the bases against the World Team after hitting a two-run home run in the fourth inning of the All-Star Futures baseball game, Sunday, July 15, 2018, at Nationals Park, in Wa... (AP Photos/Susan Walsh). U.S. Team Danny Jansen, of the Toronto Blue Jays runs the bases against the World Team after hitting a two-run home run in the fourth inning of the All-Star Futures baseball game, Sunday, July 15, 2018, at Nationals Park, in Wa...

By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Sports Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - New York Mets prospect Peter Alonso hit a two-run homer that reminded manager Torii Hunter of Mark McGwire as the United States beat the World 10-6 in a longball-filled All-Star Futures Game on Sunday.

Alonso's seventh-inning home run came off Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Adonis Medina, whose wild pitch on a strikeout allowed the go-ahead run to score. Medina is one of the prospects whose name has been mentioned in trade talks involving Baltimore Orioles shortstop Manny Machado.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, who have also been linked to Machado, got some good and bad in the Futures Game with catcher Keibert Ruiz injuring his right hand and outfielder Yusniel Diaz hitting two home runs. Ruiz took a foul tip off his right hand and left the game.

Cincinnati Reds prospect Taylor Trammell, who had a home run and a triple, was chosen as the MVP.

Hunter said after Alonso's home run: "That is some Mark McGuire-type stuff. I won't forget that name." Friend and former teammate David Ortiz managed the World team.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Suspect in shooting of 3 Kansas City cops dies in standoff

    Suspect in shooting of 3 Kansas City cops dies in standoff

    Sunday, July 15 2018 2:28 PM EDT2018-07-15 18:28:56 GMT
    Sunday, July 15 2018 7:40 PM EDT2018-07-15 23:40:30 GMT
    (Source: KHSB/CNN)(Source: KHSB/CNN)

    Authorities are searching for a suspect in the shooting of two police officers in Kansas City, Missouri. Police spokesman Jacob Becchina said Sunday that the officers' conditions aren't available.

    More >>

    Authorities are searching for a suspect in the shooting of two police officers in Kansas City, Missouri. Police spokesman Jacob Becchina said Sunday that the officers' conditions aren't available.

    More >>

  • The Latest: Video: Chicago man ran away, reached to waist

    The Latest: Video: Chicago man ran away, reached to waist

    Sunday, July 15 2018 1:29 PM EDT2018-07-15 17:29:47 GMT
    Sunday, July 15 2018 7:39 PM EDT2018-07-15 23:39:55 GMT
    (Nuccio DiNuzzo/Chicago Tribune via AP). A woman tries to calm a man down as he yells at a police officer at the scene of a police involved shooting in Chicago, on Saturday, July 14, 2018.(Nuccio DiNuzzo/Chicago Tribune via AP). A woman tries to calm a man down as he yells at a police officer at the scene of a police involved shooting in Chicago, on Saturday, July 14, 2018.
    Authorities have identified the man whose fatal shooting by a Chicago police officer led to a clash between officers and angry residents as 37-year-old Harith Augustus.More >>
    Authorities have identified the man whose fatal shooting by a Chicago police officer led to a clash between officers and angry residents as 37-year-old Harith Augustus.More >>

  • New Mexico passenger bus crash kills 3, injures 24 others

    New Mexico passenger bus crash kills 3, injures 24 others

    Sunday, July 15 2018 12:40 PM EDT2018-07-15 16:40:07 GMT
    Sunday, July 15 2018 7:31 PM EDT2018-07-15 23:31:31 GMT
    Authorities say a crash involving a passenger bus and three other vehicles on a highway in New Mexico has killed three people and sent 22 others to the hospital. (Source: CNN)Authorities say a crash involving a passenger bus and three other vehicles on a highway in New Mexico has killed three people and sent 22 others to the hospital. (Source: CNN)

    Authorities say a crash involving a passenger bus and three other vehicles on a highway in New Mexico has killed three people and sent 22 others to the hospital.

    More >>

    Authorities say a crash involving a passenger bus and three other vehicles on a highway in New Mexico has killed three people and sent 22 others to the hospital.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly