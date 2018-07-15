Mets prospect Alonso homers, US beats World in Futures Game

(AP Photos/Susan Walsh). U.S. Team Danny Jansen, of the Toronto Blue Jays runs the bases against the World Team after hitting a two-run home run in the fourth inning of the All-Star Futures baseball game, Sunday, July 15, 2018, at Nationals Park, in Wa...

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - New York Mets prospect Peter Alonso hit a two-run homer that reminded manager Torii Hunter of Mark McGwire as the United States beat the World 10-6 in a longball-filled All-Star Futures Game on Sunday.

Alonso's seventh-inning home run came off Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Adonis Medina, whose wild pitch on a strikeout allowed the go-ahead run to score. Medina is one of the prospects whose name has been mentioned in trade talks involving Baltimore Orioles shortstop Manny Machado.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, who have also been linked to Machado, got some good and bad in the Futures Game with catcher Keibert Ruiz injuring his right hand and outfielder Yusniel Diaz hitting two home runs. Ruiz took a foul tip off his right hand and left the game.

Cincinnati Reds prospect Taylor Trammell, who had a home run and a triple, was chosen as the MVP.

Hunter said after Alonso's home run: "That is some Mark McGuire-type stuff. I won't forget that name." Friend and former teammate David Ortiz managed the World team.

