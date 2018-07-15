Papa John's CEO issues open letter to customers

The nomination of Brett Kavanaugh for Supreme Court Justice may force some red state Democrats into a tough political decision. Indiana Senator Joe Donnelly is gearing up for what some are anticipating will be a close election against Republican nominee Mike Braun.More >>
The weather has an impact on our everyday lives but we also have an impact on it. Here are just a few of the ways that humans actually change the weather.More >>
Amazon’s highly anticipated annual event Prime Day starts Monday, July 16 at 3:00 pm Eastern Time and will run through Tuesday, July 17.More >>
Amazon Prime Day starts at 3 p.m. on Monday, but the online retailer has already started slashing prices. Here's how some of the offers for Prime Day 2018 stack up against prices from Black Friday 2017.More >>
Papa John's CEO Steve Richie issued an open letter on Sunday evening in light of the controversy surrounding comments made by founder John Schnatter.More >>
