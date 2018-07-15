Papa John's CEO issues open letter to customers

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Papa John's CEO Steve Richie issued an open letter on Sunday in light of the controversy surrounding comments made by founder John Schnatter.

In the letter, sent via e-mail to customers, Richie said the past week has been the hardest he's faced in 22 years at the company.

The e-mail specifically addressed Schnatter's comments made during a conference call -- comments that eventually led to his resignation and backlash against the brand.

"Racism and insensitive language -- no matter the context -- will not be tolerated at any level of our company. Period," the release said.

Richie went on to remind customers that Papa John's is not an individual, but a company with 120,000 employees around the world.

The letter also outlined actions the company is taking, which include hiring consultants to audit Papa Johns' culture, diversity and inclusion practices. Senior management is also planning a road trip, the letter said, where the team will listen to franchise owners and employees' feedback on a path to move forward.

The entire contents of the letter are below:

"This past week was the hardest week in my 22 years with Papa John's. I know the words of John Schnatter were offensive, and nothing pains me more than knowing they hurt you. To be clear, those words in no way represent my views or the values of our company. As the leader of Papa John's, I'm sorry. Racism and insensitive language - no matter the context - will not be tolerated at any level of our company. Period. Papa John's is not an individual. Papa John's is a pizza company with 120,000 corporate and franchise team members around the world. These are the people in your communities from all walks of life who work hard to provide you with better service and better pizza. These are your local owners and operators who do so much in your community. Still, you deserve actions, not just words, so here's what we're going to do about it: We're in the process of bringing in outside experts to help audit our company's culture and diversity and inclusion practices. This will allow us to identify our strengths and weaknesses. We will then set clear goals to do better.

Our senior management team will be on the road, listening to our employees and franchisees and getting their feedback on a path to move forward.

We'll be transparent with you along the way. We want you to hold us accountable. I will personally be leading this effort because there is nothing more important for Papa John's right now. We want to regain your trust, and we will work hard to earn it. I know this will take time. The entire team at Papa John's wants to thank you for your loyalty. We are only in business because of you. And it's our sincere wish that we'll continue to have the honor of serving you." Sincerely,



Steve Ritchie

CEO, Papa John's

