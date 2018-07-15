Prices for Prime Day 2018 vs. Black Friday 2017

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Amazon Prime Day starts at 3 p.m. on Monday, but the online retailer has already started slashing prices.

To help consumers get the best deals, website BestBlackFriday.com has a live blog going comparing prices for Prime Day 2018 and Black Friday 2017.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Ready to do some shopping? It’s almost Amazon Prime Day

Here's how some of the offers for Prime Day 2018 stack up against prices from Black Friday 2017:

The Echo Show (live deal)

Prime Day 2018 price: $129.99 ($100 off)

Black Friday 2017 price: $179.00

Prime Day 2018 price is $50 less than Black Friday 2017

Kindle Paperwhite

Prime Day 2018 price: $79.99 ($40 off)

Black Friday 2017 price: $89.00

Prime Day 2018 price is $10 less than Black Friday 2017

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet

Prime Day 2018 price: $89.99 ($40 off)

Black Friday 2017 price: $89.99

Prime Day 2018 price is the same price as Black Friday 2017

32-inch Smart TV (brand unknown)

Prime Day 2018 price: $129.99

Black Friday 2017 price: $129.99

Prime Day 2018 price is the same price as Black Friday 2017

SanDisk memory products

Prime Day 2018 price: Up to 40% off

Black Friday 2017 price: Up to 35% off

Prime Day 2018 price is up to 5% less than Black Friday 2017

Select furniture, mattresses and rugs

Prime Day 2018 price: Up to 30% off

Black Friday 2017 price: Up to 40% off

Prime Day 2018 price is up to 10% more expensive than Black Friday 2017

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.