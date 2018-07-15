Prices for Prime Day 2018 vs. Black Friday 2017 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Prices for Prime Day 2018 vs. Black Friday 2017

By Erin O'Neil, Digital Content Producer
Amazon Prime Day starts Monday. (Source: Amazon / Facebook) Amazon Prime Day starts Monday. (Source: Amazon / Facebook)

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Amazon Prime Day starts at 3 p.m. on Monday, but the online retailer has already started slashing prices. 

To help consumers get the best deals, website BestBlackFriday.com has a live blog going comparing prices for Prime Day 2018 and Black Friday 2017. 

Here's how some of the offers for Prime Day 2018 stack up against prices from Black Friday 2017:

The Echo Show (live deal)

  • Prime Day 2018 price: $129.99 ($100 off)
  • Black Friday 2017 price: $179.00
  • Prime Day 2018 price is $50 less than Black Friday 2017

Kindle Paperwhite

  • Prime Day 2018 price: $79.99 ($40 off)
  • Black Friday 2017 price: $89.00
  • Prime Day 2018 price is $10 less than Black Friday 2017

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet

  • Prime Day 2018 price: $89.99 ($40 off)
  • Black Friday 2017 price: $89.99
  • Prime Day 2018 price is the same price as Black Friday 2017

32-inch Smart TV (brand unknown)

  • Prime Day 2018 price: $129.99
  • Black Friday 2017 price: $129.99
  • Prime Day 2018 price is the same price as Black Friday 2017

SanDisk memory products

  • Prime Day 2018 price: Up to 40% off 
  • Black Friday 2017 price: Up to 35% off
  • Prime Day 2018 price is up to 5% less than Black Friday 2017

Select furniture, mattresses and rugs 

  • Prime Day 2018 price: Up to 30% off 
  • Black Friday 2017 price: Up to 40% off
  • Prime Day 2018 price is up to 10% more expensive than Black Friday 2017

