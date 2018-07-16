1 injured in shooting near Louisville school

The shooting was reported around 11:30 p.m. Sunday near Mercy Academy, located at 5801 Fegenbush Lane, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man was injured during a shooting near a Louisville school.

The shooting was reported around 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 5800 block of Fegenbush Lane, near Mercy Academy, according to MetroSafe.

When officers arrived, they found a man trapped inside of a vehicle that was wrecked into a tree line.

Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the man told officers he was driving westbound on Fegenbush Lane when he heard several shots. Mitchell said the man was hit by a bullet and wrecked into the tree.

The man was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Mitchell.

No suspect information has been released. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

