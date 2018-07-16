1 injured in shooting by Louisville school - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

1 injured in shooting by Louisville school

By Sarah Jackson, Digital Content Manager
The shooting was reported around 11:30 p.m. Sunday near Mercy Academy, located at 5801 Fegenbush Lane, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News) The shooting was reported around 11:30 p.m. Sunday near Mercy Academy, located at 5801 Fegenbush Lane, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A least one person was injured during a shooting near a Louisville school.

The shooting was reported around 11:30 p.m. Sunday near Mercy Academy, located at 5801 Fegenbush Lane, according to MetroSafe.

One person was taken to an area hospital. The condition of that victim has not been released.

Dispatchers said another victim refused treatment at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

