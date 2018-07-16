KYTC: Fatal crash on I-65N in Bullitt County - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

KYTC: Fatal crash on I-65N in Bullitt County

By Sarah Jackson, Digital Content Manager
Connect

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) – At least one person died following a crash on Interstate 65, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-65 at the 112 mile marker Monday morning.

No additional information has been released.

Drivers in the area should expect delays.

