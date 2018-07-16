KYTC: Fatal crash on I-65N in Bullitt County

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) – At least one person died following a crash on Interstate 65, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-65 at the 112 mile marker Monday morning.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

No additional information has been released.

Drivers in the area should expect delays.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.