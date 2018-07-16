High heeled Crocs are a thing now

In a news release issued July 15, Papa John's International said a special committee of the board of directors "has approved and directed the company to terminate Mr. Schnatter's Founder Agreement."More >>
The nomination of Brett Kavanaugh for Supreme Court Justice may force some red state Democrats into a tough political decision. Indiana Senator Joe Donnelly is gearing up for what some are anticipating will be a close election against Republican nominee Mike Braun.More >>
A man reportedly approached two victims as they were getting into their car and grabbed their purses from on top of their vehicle.More >>
Crocs has unveiled a high heel slide.More >>
The crash was reported in the westbound lanes of I-64 near the Shelby County line at 10:40 a.m. Monday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
