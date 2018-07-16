High heeled Crocs are a thing now - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

High heeled Crocs are a thing now

By Liz Adelberg, Producer
Connect
amazon.com amazon.com

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Crocs tries once again to up its fashion game.

The comfy shoe brand recently put out a high-fashion platform style and another style with socks included. Now, Crocs has now unveiled a high heel slide as well.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
+ News app: Apple | Android
+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The new shoe is available in black and white/orchid. The shoes are available at Amazon and will set you back about $225. 

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly