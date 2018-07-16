High heeled Crocs are a thing now

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Crocs tries once again to up its fashion game.

The comfy shoe brand recently put out a high-fashion platform style and another style with socks included. Now, Crocs has now unveiled a high heel slide as well.

The new shoe is available in black and white/orchid. The shoes are available at Amazon and will set you back about $225.

