Human remains found in wooded area

Human remains found in wooded area

By Sarah Jackson, Digital Content Manager
A post mortem exam will be conducted to determine the cause of death. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area.

A witness told police he was going fishing with his father at a pond in the 9300 block of Third Street Road on July 15 when they found the remains.

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the remains did not show any obvious signs of trauma.

A post mortem exam will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

The identity of the person has not been released.

The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

