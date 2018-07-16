Human remains found in wooded area

The shooting was reported around 11:30 p.m. Sunday near Mercy Academy, located at 5801 Fegenbush Lane, according to MetroSafe.More >>
A post mortem exam will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
The crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-65 at the 112 mile marker Monday morning.
Nearly one year ago, a 22-month-old boy in Seymour, Indiana nearly drowned after he found his way outside and into a pool. Quick action from family and neighbors were able to save Maddex "Maddie" Elicio's life but left him with brain damage. Family, friends and strangers filled a Crothersville, Indiana park Sunday to help raise money for Maddie's treatments and awareness to water-related accidents and deaths with children.
The nomination of Brett Kavanaugh for Supreme Court Justice may force some red state Democrats into a tough political decision. Indiana Senator Joe Donnelly is gearing up for what some are anticipating will be a close election against Republican nominee Mike Braun.
