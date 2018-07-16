Serena Williams at No. 28 in WTA rankings, climbs 153 spots - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Serena Williams at No. 28 in WTA rankings, climbs 153 spots

(AP Photo/Tim Ireland). Serena Williams of the United States is dejected after losing a point to Germany's Angelique Kerber during their women's singles final match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Saturday July 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland). Serena Williams of the United States is dejected after losing a point to Germany's Angelique Kerber during their women's singles final match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Saturday July 14, 2018.
(AP Photo/Ben Curtis). Serena Williams of the United States returns the ball to Germany's Angelique Kerber during their women's singles final match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Saturday July 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis). Serena Williams of the United States returns the ball to Germany's Angelique Kerber during their women's singles final match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Saturday July 14, 2018.
(Neil Hall/Pool via AP). Novak Djokovic of Serbia, left, meets Kevin Anderson of South Africa at the net after defeating him in the men's singles final match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday July 15, 2018. (Neil Hall/Pool via AP). Novak Djokovic of Serbia, left, meets Kevin Anderson of South Africa at the net after defeating him in the men's singles final match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday July 15, 2018.

LONDON (AP) - Serena Williams climbed 153 spots in the WTA rankings after her runner-up finish at Wimbledon, putting her back in the top 30.

Williams is ranked 28th in the list published Monday. At Wimbledon, the former No. 1 was playing only her fourth tournament after returning from childbirth, but still reached the final before losing to Angelique Kerber of Germany. Kerber climbed six spots to No. 4, with Simona Halep holding onto the top ranking despite going out in the third round at the All England Club.

Kevin Anderson climbed into the men's top 5 for the first time after his run to the Wimbledon final put him in fifth place, while champion Novak Djokovic jumped 11 spots to No. 10. Rafael Nadal, who lost to Djokovic in the semifinals, remains No. 1.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Showdown looms as Washington Metro workers approve strike

    Showdown looms as Washington Metro workers approve strike

    Monday, July 16 2018 9:58 AM EDT2018-07-16 13:58:10 GMT
    Monday, July 16 2018 10:53 AM EDT2018-07-16 14:53:45 GMT
    After years without a new contract, the Washington Metro's largest union has overwhelmingly authorized a strike, just as thousands of tourists arrive in the nation's capital for this week's Major League Baseball...More >>
    After years without a new contract, the Washington Metro's largest union has overwhelmingly authorized a strike, just as thousands of tourists arrive in the nation's capital for this week's Major League Baseball All-Star Game.More >>

  • New Mexico passenger bus crash kills 3, injures 24 others

    New Mexico passenger bus crash kills 3, injures 24 others

    Sunday, July 15 2018 12:40 PM EDT2018-07-15 16:40:07 GMT
    Monday, July 16 2018 10:53 AM EDT2018-07-16 14:53:44 GMT
    Authorities say a crash involving a passenger bus and three other vehicles on a highway in New Mexico has killed three people and sent 22 others to the hospital. (Source: CNN)Authorities say a crash involving a passenger bus and three other vehicles on a highway in New Mexico has killed three people and sent 22 others to the hospital. (Source: CNN)

    Authorities say a crash involving a passenger bus and three other vehicles on a highway in New Mexico has killed three people and sent 22 others to the hospital.

    More >>

    Authorities say a crash involving a passenger bus and three other vehicles on a highway in New Mexico has killed three people and sent 22 others to the hospital.

    More >>

  • 'Sheltering wings:' Charleston memorial plan conveys solace

    'Sheltering wings:' Charleston memorial plan conveys solace

    Sunday, July 15 2018 9:23 AM EDT2018-07-15 13:23:05 GMT
    Monday, July 16 2018 10:53 AM EDT2018-07-16 14:53:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File). FILE - In this Friday, June 19, 2015, file photo, the men of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. lead a crowd of people in prayer outside the Emanuel AME Church, after a memorial service for the nine people killed by Dylan...(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File). FILE - In this Friday, June 19, 2015, file photo, the men of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. lead a crowd of people in prayer outside the Emanuel AME Church, after a memorial service for the nine people killed by Dylan...
    The historic South Carolina church where nine black worshippers were slain is unveiling the design for a memorial to the victims.More >>
    The historic South Carolina church where nine black worshippers were slain is unveiling the design for a memorial to the victims.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly