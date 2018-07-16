APNewsBreak: State gets 5 more sports betting applications - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

APNewsBreak: State gets 5 more sports betting applications

By WAYNE PARRY
Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey regulators have received five additional applications from gambling companies seeking to start offering sports betting before football season starts in September.

David Rebuck, director of the state Division of Gaming Enforcement, tells The Associated Press that his agency received two new applications from brick-and-mortar facilities, and three applications for mobile sports betting.

He would not identify the applicants, saying it's up to the companies to identify themselves.

None of the potential licensees, including casinos, racetracks or former tracks immediately responded to requests for comment Monday.

So far, two casinos, the Borgata and Ocean Resort, and two horse tracks, Monmouth Park and the Meadowlands, offer sports betting in New Jersey.

Rebuck says the division has not heard from three potential applicants.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Lava crashes through roof of Hawaii tour boat, injuring 23

    Lava crashes through roof of Hawaii tour boat, injuring 23

    Monday, July 16 2018 4:35 PM EDT2018-07-16 20:35:07 GMT
    Monday, July 16 2018 6:50 PM EDT2018-07-16 22:50:40 GMT
    Hawaii officials say an explosion sent lava flying through the roof of a tour boat off the Big Island, injuring at least 13 people.More >>
    Hawaii officials say an explosion sent lava flying through the roof of a tour boat off the Big Island, injuring at least 13 people.More >>

  • Judge temporarily halts deportation of reunified families

    Judge temporarily halts deportation of reunified families

    Monday, July 16 2018 12:03 PM EDT2018-07-16 16:03:29 GMT
    Monday, July 16 2018 6:50 PM EDT2018-07-16 22:50:34 GMT
    The American Civil Liberties Union is asking a federal judge to order the federal government to hold off one week on deporting reunified families that were separated at the border. (Source: Raycom Media, file)The American Civil Liberties Union is asking a federal judge to order the federal government to hold off one week on deporting reunified families that were separated at the border. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

    The American Civil Liberties Union is asking a federal judge to order the federal government to hold off one week on deporting reunified families that were separated at the border.

    More >>

    The American Civil Liberties Union is asking a federal judge to order the federal government to hold off one week on deporting reunified families that were separated at the border.

    More >>

  • Amazon's Prime Day runs into early snags

    Amazon's Prime Day runs into early snags

    Monday, July 16 2018 3:25 AM EDT2018-07-16 07:25:22 GMT
    Monday, July 16 2018 6:50 PM EDT2018-07-16 22:50:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File). FILE- In this Aug. 3, 2017, file photo, Myrtice Harris applies tape to a package before shipment at an Amazon fulfillment center in Baltimore. Amazon's Prime Day starts July 16, 2018, and will be six hours longer than...(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File). FILE- In this Aug. 3, 2017, file photo, Myrtice Harris applies tape to a package before shipment at an Amazon fulfillment center in Baltimore. Amazon's Prime Day starts July 16, 2018, and will be six hours longer than...

    This year's sales event, which starts Monday afternoon, will be six hours longer than last year's and will launch new products.

    More >>

    This year's sales event, which starts Monday afternoon, will be six hours longer than last year's and will launch new products.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly