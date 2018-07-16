Deadline looms for casinos' sports bet plans before football - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Deadline looms for casinos' sports bet plans before football

By WAYNE PARRY
Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - Time is running out for some gambling companies that plan to offer legal sports betting in New Jersey before football season starts.

The state Division of Gaming Enforcement has directed the Atlantic City casinos to get their sports betting applications in by the end of the day on Monday.

This also includes plans for internet and mobile sports betting, which no casino in New Jersey has yet been approved to offer.

Casinos that miss the deadline run the risk of not having their sports betting operations tested and approved in time for the start of football season in early September.

So far, two casinos, the Borgata and Ocean Resort, and two horse tracks, Monmouth Park and the Meadowlands, offer sports betting in New Jersey.

