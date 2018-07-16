Billy Hamilton has the speed of an All-Star, but the bat of a work-in-progress

Billy Hamilton needs to get on base more often if he ever wants to be an All-Star, Billy Reed writes. (Source: haydenschiff/flickr)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Billy Hamilton is all about speed. Amazing, stunning, jaw-dropping speed. It enables him to reach fly balls that no other centerfielder in baseball could reach. It enables him to take over a game when he gets on base.

He is arguably the most exciting player in the major leagues. Yet when the All-Star Game is held Tuesday, Hamilton will not be on the National League bench alongside with Cincinnati Reds' teammates Joey Votto, Scooter Gennett, and Eugenio Suarez.

The reason? He can't get on base often enough. Hamilton swings for the fences instead of being content with line drives. He strikes out far more than he walks. He swings at too many bad pitches. And he has not become a skilled hunter.

When Hamilton gets on base, either with a hit or a walk, he scores 51 percent of the time. But he also does more. Pitchers and infielders are so conscious of his speed that they seem to tighten up. Like the young Jackie Robinson, he distracts pitchers, causes infielders to hurry their throws, and generally makes the defense a nervous wreck.

The sad thing is, Hamilton is cheating himself. If he could hit around .300 instead of .200, if he could cut down on his strikeouts and draw more walks, he would be an All-Star fixture and one of the highest-paid players in the game.

A former shortstop, Hamilton made the transition to centerfield rather quickly and easily. Today a highlight tape of his greatest catches would leave viewers slack-jawed in wonderment. He climbs walls and dives on his stomach to make catches nobody else could make. His speed enables him to cover so much ground that he takes a lot of pressure off the outfielders who flank him in left and right.

The Reds have flirted with trading him, due to his inability to get on base, but that would be a mistake. He compensates with his defense and base-running. He could easily lead the league in stolen bases if only he would get on base more often.

Everybody has an idea for him. He should give up being a switch hitter and just pick his most productive side. He should choke up on the bat instead of swinging from the heels. He should become a "slap" hitter, concerned only with putting the ball in play and let his speed do the rest.

He should be the game's best leadoff hitter, but his inability to get on base has forced his managers to move him up and down the batting order. This season he has mostly batted ninth, for some arcane reason, but he belongs at the top of the order, creating havoc from the start.

Everybody wants Hamilton to be as good as he can be because he's a nice young man who seems to look at baseball as a game instead of a business. He smiles a lot on the field and in the dugout. The fans love him, even as they wonder why he can't learn to get on base more.

It's not an ego thing, because Hamilton doesn't seem to have much of one. He never tries to show up an opposing pitcher or catcher. He just uses that remarkable speed to add a new dimension to every game.

At his best, he brings to mind the best centerfielders and base stealers in the game's history. He changes the shape of games much like Vince Coleman when he was in his prime with the St. Louis Cardinals. Except for the part about getting on base.

Hamilton is just entering his prime, and he has to know that speed doesn't last forever. The day will come when he loses a step or two, and then it will be over for him. So the question is whether he will ever figure out how to get on base more often, or whether he's doomed to be remembered for what might have been.`

So far no manager or coach has been able to convince Hamilton to approach hitting differently. He's not dumb so he must be stubborn. In the off-season, it would help him immeasurably to spend time with teammate Votto, who leads the majors in on-base percentage because he draws so many walks.

Nobody in the big leagues knows the strike zone better than Votto. He knows how to foul off pitches until he gets the one he likes. He chokes up on the bat handle when he needs to make contact. He rarely swings at bad pitches.

Gennett admits that watching Votto, and learning from him, helped change him from a so-so hitter into the National League's leader in batting average heading into the All-Star Game. What was good for Gennett should be good for Hamilton. All he must do is change the way he approaches hitting.

It's not too late. Hamilton's hitting has improved since Jim Riggleman took over as manager 18 games into the season. If he can continue to improve after the All-Star break, and really work hard under the tutelage of a good coach during the off-season, he still could become one of the biggest box-office attractions in the game.

Did you see the catch he made Sunday against the Cardinals in St. Louis? Starting in right center, Hamilton sprinted into shallow left field to make a diving catch. Nobody else could have reached that ball. The Cardinals could only shake their heads in wonderment.

Wherever Hamilton watches the All-Star Game, he will know in his heart that he should be there. He just needs to want it badly enough to change his thinking and style at the plate. His speed is a gift that should not be wasted.

Billy Reed is a longtime sportswriter who contributes regular columns to WAVE3.com.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.