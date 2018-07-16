Man accused of stealing purses from vehicle

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man is accused of stealing purses off the top of a vehicle.

On July 9, Ryan Settles, 34, of Louisville, approached two victims as they were getting into their car and grabbed their purses from on top of their vehicle, according to an arrest slip.

One of the victims grabbed her purse and tried to get it away from Settles. He then allegedly shoved her and she fell to the ground, hitting her thigh and head.

The injured victim said she was scared of Settles, because of prior incidents with him.

Both purses were recovered, the only thing missing was the second victim's debit card.

Settles was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with robbery.

