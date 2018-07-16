Lanes open following rollover crash on I-64

The crash was reported in the westbound lanes of I-64 near the Shelby County line at 10:40 a.m. Monday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: TRIMARC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Lanes on Interstate 64 have reopened following a rollover crash.

The crash was reported in the westbound lanes of I-64 near the Shelby County line at 10:40 a.m. Monday, according to MetroSafe.

Dispatchers said crews had to rescue two people from a vehicle. The condition of those people has not been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

