Soccer diplomacy: World Cup host Putin gives Trump a ball

Speaking during a joint news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, he reiterates that there was "no collusion" between his campaign and the Russian government.

President Donald Trump and Russia President Vladimir Putin shake hands before holding a private meeting Monday in Helsinki, Finland. (Source: CNN, Pool)

Trump: summit with Putin off to a 'very, very good start'

An apparent protester has been escorted out of a joint press conference between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber). A man argues with a security staff on a protest poster prior to a press conference after the meeting of U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Monda...

President Donald Trump is claiming credit for bolstering NATO as he heads into a day of meetings with Russia's Vladimir Putin.

(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber). U.S. President Donald Trump waves from the car after arriving at the airport in Helsinki, Finland, Sunday, July 15, 2018 on the eve of his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber). Russian President Vladimir Putin gives a soccer ball to U.S. President Donald Trump during a press conference after their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Monday, July 16, 2018.

(AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko). Russian President Vladimir Putin gives a soccer ball to U.S. President Donald Trump, left, during a press conference after their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Monday, July 16, 2018.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). U.S. President Donald Trump, left, tosses a soccer ball to his wife first lady Melania Trump after Russian President Vladimir Putin presented it to him during a press conference after their meeting at the Presidenti...

HELSINKI (AP) - Riding high after hosting a successful World Cup, Russian President Vladimir Putin brought a special gift to his summit with U.S. President Donald Trump: a soccer ball.

After a journalist asked a question at their joint press conference Monday in Helsinki using soccer metaphors, Putin pulled out a red-and-white ball and tossed it at Trump, at the neighboring podium.

Trump said he'd give it to his 12-year-old son Barron, a soccer fan. Then the U.S. president tossed the ball to his wife Melania, sitting in the front row.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Putin critic, tweeted: "if it were me, I'd check the soccer ball for listening devices and never allow it in the White House."

Russia's organization of the monthlong World Cup, which ended Sunday, won wide praise.

