Renovations improve living conditions inside Scott Co. Jail

SCOTTSBURG, IN (WAVE) - After years without regular maintenance, improvements are being made inside Scott County's jail.

"We've got one empty back here," said Scott County Sheriff Kenny Hughbanks, showing the final unpainted cell inside the county jail. Here, the old section of the jail and the new addition are clearly divided.

"This is a typical cell block for the old jail that was built in '86. This is kind of the condition that we inherited it in," Hughbanks said.

Paint is heavily chipped on walls, to be replaced with cream and brown shades. Some bunks and tables inside cells sit in poor shape, pulling off the walls.

Some of the showers are in need of a good cleaning.

“You can't let them live like this," Hughbanks said, gesturing around the cell.

County leaders approved $80,000 for the first round of renovations inside the jail, letting them get to work with repairs.

"I believe the second day I took over, we started buying paint and having inmates paint the building," Hughbanks said. Inmates helping with the work, like painting the cells, saves the county thousands of dollars on labor costs. The money for the cost of the paint came from commissary payments.

Where the inmates have painted cells and parts of the jail, the difference is stark. The sheriff and jail commander both agree that a simple coat of paint improves morale for staff and inmates. More changes are needed, especially with the lighting.

In some parts of the jail, the high ceilings provide no way for staff to change the lightbulbs. In the rec room, without motion detectors or a dimming ability, bright lights stay on constantly though inmates only use the area for around two hours each day. A new lighting plan with new bulbs are expected to save the county money on utility bills.

A second phase of renovations being bid out now will improve the jail’s heating and cooling system.

"When you don't have air conditioning in southern Indiana, the heat is one thing but the humidity," Hughbanks said. "We've done the best we can with fans, moves the air around. There are portions where we just have fans.”

For years, the county has considered plans to build a new jail. While county leaders determine what they want to do next, these renovations inside can improve conditions for inmates and staff, too.

"Even if you did say, we need a new jail today, the planning stages going forward you've got three to five years probably from start to completion of a new facility," Hughbanks said. "You can't have inmates living in these conditions for three to five years. It needs to be fixed and I believe the fixes will maintain for longer than that.”

A new jail would likely take the county years to plan and build before inmates could move in. Making these improvements now gives the county plenty of time to determine what steps they want to take next.

