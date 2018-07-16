Schnatter evicted from office space at Papa John's HQ, told not to talk to media

An agreement that allowed John Schnatter use of office space at the Papa John's corporate headquaters has been terminated. (Photo source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Papa John's International has decided to end a lease agreement with John Schnatter, the founder and public face of the pizza chain.

In a news release issued July 15, Papa John's International said a special committee of the board of directors "has approved and directed the company to terminate Mr. Schnatter's Founder Agreement." The agreement defined Schnatter's role with Papa John's as advertising and brand spokesperson for the company.

The release goes on to say that since Schnatter is no longer in the management of the company, a sublease agreement that allowed him the use of office space at the corporate headquarters is also terminated.

Schnatter resigned as Chairman of the Board on July 11 after admitted that he used a racial slur during a conference call in May. The conference call with Papa John's executives and representatives from a marketing agency was described as "a role-playing exercise."

The company had previously said that Schnatter is no longer a spokesperson for the company or the Papa John's Pizza brand and have told him to "cease all media appearances, and not make any further statements to the media regarding the company, its business or employees."

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.