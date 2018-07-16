33yo Ronaldo at Juventus: Age isn't important - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

33yo Ronaldo at Juventus: Age isn't important

TURIN, Italy (AP) - Cristiano Ronaldo believes age is just a number as he vows to do his best to bring Juventus the Champions League success it craves.

Juventus signed Ronaldo from Real Madrid last week for 112 million euros ($131.5 million), and the world player of the year penned a four-year contract with the Serie A champion.

Some see it as an extravagant sum for a player who, although a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, is 33 surely past his peak.

Speaking at his first news conference as a Juventus player on Monday, Ronaldo says: "Coming to such an outstanding club at this stage in my career makes me very happy ... the age is not important. I feel good, I feel motivated, I will try to do my best like always."

Juventus last won the Champions League in 1996. It has been on the losing side in the final five times since then, including twice in the past four.

Ronaldo has won the competition five times, including in four of the last five seasons.

He says: "Juventus has been one step away from it and couldn't win ... I hope I can be the lucky charm."

