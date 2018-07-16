Harper to bat 6th, Scherzer vs. Sale to start All-Star Game - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Harper to bat 6th, Scherzer vs. Sale to start All-Star Game

(AP Photo/Nick Wass, File). FILE - In this July 26, 2017, file photo, Washington Nationals' Max Scherzer, left, and Bryce Harper look on at a baseball press conference to unveil the 2018 MLB All-Star Game logo, in Washington. Thirteen years after Major... (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File). FILE - In this July 26, 2017, file photo, Washington Nationals' Max Scherzer, left, and Bryce Harper look on at a baseball press conference to unveil the 2018 MLB All-Star Game logo, in Washington. Thirteen years after Major...

By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Sports Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper will bat sixth for the National League in the All-Star Game in his home ballpark.

Harper is hitting .214 with a .365 on-base percentage, .468 slugging percentage, 23 home runs and 54 RBIs. Despite his hitting struggles, Harper is an All-Star - voted in by fans - for the sixth time in his seven-year major league career.

Nationals teammate Max Scherzer will take the mound for the NL as expected with Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts saying it's good for baseball and for the country to give him the ball. Scherzer (12-5) has a 2.41 ERA and a league-high 182 strikeouts.

Sale and Scherzer are both making their third All-Star starts, joining 13 other pitchers with that distinction. Sale is starting for the third consecutive time and is the third player to do that, following Lefty Gomez and Robin Roberts. Both made their first All-Star starts with different teams - Sale for the White Sox and Scherzer for the Tigers.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

