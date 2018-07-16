Rand Paul compares Trump-Putin meeting to Khrushchev, Cuban Missile Crisis

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Sen. Rand Paul was in Louisville on Monday for a financial forum. Afterward he spoke to media and discussed topics ranging from Russia talks to John Schnatter.

Paul spoke on President Trump's summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, comparing it to John F. Kennedy talking to Nikita Khrushchev during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

"I think it's a good idea to have conversations and diplomacy," Paul said. "Even in the height of the Cuban Missile Crisis, we had a direct line of conversation with Khrushchev which probably helped avert the crisis. I don't expect a lot to come from it. I think he can say we're annoyed, we don't like, we'd like them to cease and desist with interfering on our elections."

The senator noted in a press release earlier Monday he thought Trump was "right" to meet with Putin.

Paul was also asked about returning donations the now-ousted Papa Johns founder made to his campaign, Paul said he would not. When asked to explain why he wouldn't return the funds to Schnatter, he said the comment was "unacceptable."

"I think the language that's said to be used is unacceptable and should not be used period," Paul said.

Paul went on to discuss the ongoing tariff war and its impact on Kentucky farmers.

"The tariff war is a bad idea; it's hurting farmers," Paul said. "We have relayed that message over and over and over to the President, on a daily basis we are trying to stop this trade war from occurring. Can we stop the president? Legally, we can try to bind him... I don't think we're at that point yet."

The senator also discussed his upcoming meeting with Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh, saying he was undecided on whether or not to vote to confirm Kavanaugh.

"I'm very concerned about the Fourth Amendment, that is your ability to use your cellphone, to use your visa card, and use a bank and not have the government looking at that information without a warrant," Paul said. "We will have a full discussion on the Fourth Amendment, we will also discuss several other things. The overreach of regulatory government, the Chevron decision, Obamacare discussion, there's many things. I have an open mind, I'm undecided but I have an open mind."

