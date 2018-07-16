Offices of pain management clinic close following FBI investigation

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Troubles continue for patients who have been going to a local pain management clinic that was raided by the FBI.

On June 12th, the three offices of Bluegrass Pain Consultants in Louisville and LaGrange abruptly closed. Patients who had appointments or prescriptions were running out were left in limbo.

On Monday, WAVE 3 News learned that the only office that is currently open is the one located off Dutchmans Parkway. A woman who works at the clinic told WAVE 3 News the other offices in LaGrange and off Champions Farms were closed.

According to the Bluegrass Pain Consultants website, doctors offer treatment of chronic and acute pain Dr. Christopher Nelson is the president/CEO. Two other doctors, Dr. Brandon Sutton and Dr. Alexander Sinofsky’s names were previously listed on the door of the practice but, on Monday it appeared they had been removed.

On Monday, several patients said they arrived for their appointments only to find out they were canceled and needed to be rescheduled.

A sign on the door to the office off Dutchmans Parkway said “We are open today. However, our hours are limited and the number of patients we can serve is also limited. Please except our apologies for this inconvenience. We will open again on Monday at 8:00 AM thanks.”

Bluegrass Pain Consultants issued the following statement:

“Well we are currently undergoing a restructuring process, including staffing changes and consolidating office hours, bluegrass pain consultants is open and providing treatment to patients. The route this process we will continue to work to prevent any interruption in patient care, as it remains our top priority.”

Patients are still speculating what the FBI raid and investigation is officially about. A spokesperson for the FBI in Louisville could not comment any further because it’s an ongoing investigation.

This story will be updated.

