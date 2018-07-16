World Cup protesters get 15 days in jail, sports event bans - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

World Cup protesters get 15 days in jail, sports event bans

(AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis). A steward runs after two people that invaded the pitch during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis). A steward runs after two people that invaded the pitch during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 15, 2018.
(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell). France's Ngolo Kante watches as a woman is dragged away by stewards after running into the pitch during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sun... (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell). France's Ngolo Kante watches as a woman is dragged away by stewards after running into the pitch during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sun...
(AP Photo/Frank Augstein). A woman is dragged away by stewards after running into the pitch during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein). A woman is dragged away by stewards after running into the pitch during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 15, 2018.
(AP Photo/Petr David Josek). A woman is stopped by a steward after running into the pitch during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek). A woman is stopped by a steward after running into the pitch during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 15, 2018.
(AP Photo/Petr David Josek). A woman is dragged away by stewards after running into the pitch during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek). A woman is dragged away by stewards after running into the pitch during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 15, 2018.

MOSCOW (AP) - The four protesters who barged onto the field at the World Cup final in Moscow have been sentenced to 15 days in jail.

The protesters, members of the Pussy Riot punk collective, ran onto the pitch at Luzhniki Stadium dressed as police officers during the second half of Sunday's match between France and Croatia. They called for the release of political prisoners and for more open political competition.

A court on Monday sentenced them after finding them guilty of violating the law on behavior of sports events spectators. They were also banned from attending sports events for three years.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Judge temporarily halts deportation of reunified families

    Judge temporarily halts deportation of reunified families

    Monday, July 16 2018 12:03 PM EDT2018-07-16 16:03:29 GMT
    Monday, July 16 2018 6:56 PM EDT2018-07-16 22:56:20 GMT
    The American Civil Liberties Union is asking a federal judge to order the federal government to hold off one week on deporting reunified families that were separated at the border. (Source: Raycom Media, file)The American Civil Liberties Union is asking a federal judge to order the federal government to hold off one week on deporting reunified families that were separated at the border. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

    The American Civil Liberties Union is asking a federal judge to order the federal government to hold off one week on deporting reunified families that were separated at the border.

    More >>

    The American Civil Liberties Union is asking a federal judge to order the federal government to hold off one week on deporting reunified families that were separated at the border.

    More >>

  • Lava crashes through roof of Hawaii tour boat, injuring 23

    Lava crashes through roof of Hawaii tour boat, injuring 23

    Monday, July 16 2018 4:35 PM EDT2018-07-16 20:35:07 GMT
    Monday, July 16 2018 6:50 PM EDT2018-07-16 22:50:40 GMT
    Hawaii officials say an explosion sent lava flying through the roof of a tour boat off the Big Island, injuring at least 13 people.More >>
    Hawaii officials say an explosion sent lava flying through the roof of a tour boat off the Big Island, injuring at least 13 people.More >>

  • Amazon's Prime Day runs into early snags

    Amazon's Prime Day runs into early snags

    Monday, July 16 2018 3:25 AM EDT2018-07-16 07:25:22 GMT
    Monday, July 16 2018 6:50 PM EDT2018-07-16 22:50:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File). FILE- In this Aug. 3, 2017, file photo, Myrtice Harris applies tape to a package before shipment at an Amazon fulfillment center in Baltimore. Amazon's Prime Day starts July 16, 2018, and will be six hours longer than...(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File). FILE- In this Aug. 3, 2017, file photo, Myrtice Harris applies tape to a package before shipment at an Amazon fulfillment center in Baltimore. Amazon's Prime Day starts July 16, 2018, and will be six hours longer than...

    This year's sales event, which starts Monday afternoon, will be six hours longer than last year's and will launch new products.

    More >>

    This year's sales event, which starts Monday afternoon, will be six hours longer than last year's and will launch new products.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly