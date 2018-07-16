Amazon site overwhelmed by glitches on Prime Day

The errors were noticeable on both mobile and desktop. (Source: Amazon.com/CNN)

(RNN) – Amazon’s website was experiencing glitchy performance on Monday as users flooded the retailer for Amazon Prime Day.

The day offers significant discounts for Prime users on electronics and other items.

Some links on Amazon’s site were returning users to the home page, in an apparent loop, and other aspects of the site appeared to be buggy, as well.

Those who made it to the shopping cart successfully, were given an error message once they tried to complete their purchase.

The errors were noticeable on both mobile and desktop, according to reports.

Apparently, the site defaulted to cute photos of puppies when users experienced loading errors.

Some users took to Twitter to show their disdain for the inconvenience.

Amazon Prime Day...delivering cute pics of sad dogs to make us feel better about the site not working. pic.twitter.com/lbC6jPVy9V — Tiffany Page (@C21Page) July 16, 2018

So far #AmazonPrime Day isn’t working for me! Anyone else having issues? pic.twitter.com/NbZD2sx3gs — John Palisano (@johnpalisano) July 16, 2018

The extra savings holiday kicked off at 3 pm ET and will be live for 36 hours.

