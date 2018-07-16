Trump-Putin meeting draws reaction from local leaders

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - President Donald Trump's summit with Russian president Vladimir Putin was met with strong words from politicians across party lines nationwide, including those in WAVE Country.

Congressman John Yarmuth (KY-03) issued the following statement:

“The President of the United States made his choices clear today in Helsinki. He chose a murderous dictator over his own intelligence community, propaganda and bullying over a Constitutional free press, his own political aspiration over U.S. election security, and frankly, Russia over America. President Trump showed the free world today that they cannot rely on the U.S. as an ally because Vladimir Putin now calls the shots. This is a disgraceful chapter in American history and proof that U.S. interests are not even a factor in the decision making of this president. I don’t know what else my Republican colleagues need before they raise their voices in defense of their country against this treachery.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell issued this brief statement Monday afternoon:

“As I’ve said repeatedly, the Russians are not our friends and I entirely agree with the assessment of our intelligence community.”

Senator Joe Donnelly said the following on Monday, after last Friday calling for Trump to cancel the meeting:

“When given the chance to stand up for our country and its security interests, President Trump instead emboldened President Putin and disregarded the consensus conclusion of the hard-working and patriotic Americans in the intelligence community, including Director of National Intelligence and fellow Hoosier Dan Coats. This meeting was a setback for American national security. We must not tolerate efforts by Russia or other actors that disrupt our democracy or undermine our interests around the globe.”

This story will continue to be updated as more reactions come in.

