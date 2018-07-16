Jury convicts man of 2011 arson that led to death of firefighter

COLUMBIA, KY (WAVE) - An Adair County man has been convicted of setting a house fire that resulted in the death of a firefighter.

Steve Pritchard, 44, was convicted last week of mail fraud and arson.

The fire happened in June 2011. Assistant Chief Charles Sparks of the Columbia Fire Department suffered a heart attack while battling the fire. Sparks died eight days later.

Prosecutors say Pritchard had suggested to his girlfriend that they set fire to collect renter's insurance. An insurance claim was made and paid after that fire.

