Elizabethtown officials seize 15 pounds of drugs, more than $15,000 cash

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Officials in Elizabethtown and Hardin County conducted a search warrant and seized large amounts of money and drugs.

According to a release from the Elizabethtown Police Department, the search warrant was executed at a house on Village Drive in Elizabethtown on Sunday.

When officers searched the house, they found 15 pounds of high-grade marijuana, marijuana extracts, three ounces of cocaine, 111 Oxycodone pills, 168 Xanax pills, three pistols and more than $15,000.

All of those were seized, and two people were arrested. James M. Richardson, 36, of Elizabethtown was charged with trafficking marijuana over five pounds, trafficking in controlled substance, first and third degrees, possession of handgun by convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Calena K Falkner, 27, of Elizabethtown was charged with trafficking marijuana over five pounds, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police say more charges will be brought fourth as the investigation continues.

The operation was a joint effort between Elizabethtown Police and Greater Hardin County's Narcotics Task Force.

