JCPS launches new, back-to-school website

By Annie Moore, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - JCPS launched a new website Monday, to help families preparing to send kids back to school.

The website includes information on back-to-school events, open house and orientation dates, health requirements and calendars.

There's also a district school supply list for elementary and middle school students, which JCPS  says should be used as a general guide, and schools cannot add more specific items to the list.

August 15 is the first day back for JCPS students.

