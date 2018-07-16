Man accused of shooting ISP trooper during traffic stop to use insanity defense

A Clark County man charged with attempted murder of an Indiana State Police trooper will use an insanity defense.More >>
A Clark County man charged with attempted murder of an Indiana State Police trooper will use an insanity defense.More >>
A Kentucky man accused of placing glass shards into shipments of Styrofoam cups to be sent to fast-food restaurants has pleaded guilty in federal court to tampering with consumer products.More >>
A Kentucky man accused of placing glass shards into shipments of Styrofoam cups to be sent to fast-food restaurants has pleaded guilty in federal court to tampering with consumer products.More >>
Police need help to track down the driver responsible for a deadly hit and run near Valhalla Golf Club.More >>
Police need help to track down the driver responsible for a deadly hit and run near Valhalla Golf Club.More >>
Indiana police say a 6-year-old girl was shot in the head and killed when the handgun her father was cleaning accidentally fired in southern Indiana.More >>
Indiana police say a 6-year-old girl was shot in the head and killed when the handgun her father was cleaning accidentally fired in southern Indiana.More >>
JCPS launched a new website Monday, to help families preparing to send kids back to school.More >>
JCPS launched a new website Monday, to help families preparing to send kids back to school.More >>