Man accused of shooting ISP trooper during traffic stop to use insanity defense

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - A Clark County man charged with attempted murder of an Indiana State Police trooper will use an insanity defense.

Our partners at the News and Tribune report Oscar Kays' attorney filed a motion asking for a mental competency evaluation and notifying the court they will proceed with an insanity defense.

The shooting happened in December of 2017.

Kays was pulled over for suspicion of DUI when he exchanged gunfire with Trooper Morgenn Evans. Evans was skimmed in the head by a bullet.

Kays was able to get away but was arrested a short time later at his home.

He's charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery and resisting law enforcement. During his court proceedings is he in the Clark County Jail on a $1 million cash bond.

Kays' trial is expected to begin Sept. 11.

