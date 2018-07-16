Man accused of putting glass shards in cups pleads guilty

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky man accused of placing glass shards into shipments of Styrofoam cups to be sent to fast-food restaurants has pleaded guilty in federal court to tampering with consumer products.

A statement on Monday from U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman says 44-year-old Waylon J. Horton of Munfordville entered the plea last week in Bowling Green.

Horton was charged in 2016 after Michigan-based Dart Container Corp. contacted authorities about possible product tampering involving Horton while he was employed by the company at a plant in Horse Cave.

The prosecutor's office said Horton put glass in cups on two separate occasions in 2016 that were then shipped to fast food restaurants. The statement says glass pieces were found in cups at three different restaurants in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana.

Sentencing was set for Oct. 11.

