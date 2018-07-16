Former WKU star Johnson signs with pro team in Italy

JOHNSON SIGNS PRO CONTRACT WITH ITALY’S CAGLIARI DINAMO ACADEMY

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Former WKU Basketball star Justin Johnson became the latest Hilltopper to join the professional ranks Monday when he signed with Italian program Cagliari Dinamo Academy.

Cagliari Dinamo Academy competes in Italy’s Serie A2 league.

Johnson, a 6-foot-7 forward from Hazard, Ky., finished his college career ranked 10th on WKU's all-time scoring list with 1,715 career points and fifth on the all-time rebounding list with 1,057 career boards. He's one of five players in program history with at least 1,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds, and the first since Jim McDaniels in 1971.

Johnson led WKU in both scoring (15.7 points per game) and rebounding (9.4 per game) as a senior, becoming the first WKU player to lead the team in both categories in three straight years since McDaniels from 1968-71.

He was named to the All-Conference USA First Team, the 2018 NIT All-Tournament Team and the Conference USA All-Tournament Team.

Johnson will have plenty of WKU company at the pro level next season. Heading into the 2017-18 campaign, there were nearly 20 former active Hilltoppers playing professionally in the United States and overseas.

Official release from WKU Sports information