Sister of teen killed on hitchhiking trip: 'She just wanted to be free'

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - The man accused of murdering a Florida teenager as they traveled across the country together will face a Hardin County judge Tuesday.

Joseph Capstraw, 20, is charged with murder for the beating death of 18-year-old Amber Robinson.

Despite spending her teenage years in foster care in Florida, Robinson remained close to her siblings in other states.

According to Robinson's older sister, Iris Clark, they were planning to reunite in Texas in late July then travel to California together to see their mom.

Inspired by a trip Clark took last year, Robinson decided to spend a few weeks before their reunion hitchhiking to explore new parts of the country. The sisters kept in touch on Robinson's trip.

"She was one of those people who really ached for being closer to nature, not having a complicated lifestyle," Clark said.

Clark said in early July, her sister left a friend's home in Florida and took a bus to Georgia to spend a few days at the Rainbow Family of Living Light gathering.

Clark believes her sister met Capstraw in Georgia and they decided to go to the festival together.

When talking about Capstraw, Clark said Robinson called him "my road dog" and said she couldn't leave him behind.

After a few days in Georgia, the pair traveled to Nashville, then hitchhiked to Kentucky.

Clark said her sister invited Capstraw to meet their family in Texas.

"We were telling her, 'Ya'll can meet back up but we don't know this guy so we don't trust him and we don't want him to come to the house,'" Clark said. "It was kind of scary because this guy seems like he's using her."

When they got close to Louisville, an Elizabethtown man invited them to stay in his home.

After about a week of traveling together, something made Robinson change her mind about staying with Capstraw. Clark said her sister told her she would leave Capstraw and travel to Texas alone.

Less than two days later, Robinson was dead.

Elizabethtown Police said Capstraw confessed to killing her. They called it one of the most brutal cases they've worked.

According to Clark, the coroner's autopsy brought her some peace of mind.

"He told me that all he wanted me to know right now is she was knocked unconscious with the first blow," Clark said. "She didn't feel anything. She was set free immediately."

Clark said she wants her sister to be remembered instead of the person responsible for her death.

She said Robinson was a talented artist who was outgoing and trusting.

"She was doing a lot more spreading of life than I realized," Clark said. "I didn't know how many people she communicated with until now."

Clark said since her sister's death, she has been contacted by many people who knew her and appreciated her kind nature.

"It's just a sign that she's OK," Clark said. "She did a lot of good."

Clark is Robinson's next of kin. She said she plans to spread her ashes in California.

