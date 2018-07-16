Louisville wants Forecastle fans to put down roots

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - They came, they rocked, they partied. Now the city of Louisville would like them to come back and put down roots.

The attendees of the 2018 Forecastle Music Festival, largely millennials and 75,000 strong, represent a key demographic for a city hungry for economic growth.

National response to the three day event has been positive.

An article by Rolling Stone gave the festival high marks for "a stellar and eclectic lineup and a scenic venue." The article specifically described the location "on the banks of the Ohio River, where the views at sunset are worth a ticket price alone."

AC Entertainment VP Jeff Cuellar said the use of the river was a marketing choice.

"You purposely position stages and things in a way that allow you to capture that 'Instagrammable' moment," Cuellar said.

The Forecastle Facebook page and Twitter displayed joyful images of fun inside the venue, while highlighting the skyline of the city in the background. It was shared for the consumption of millennials who attended and for their friends who wish they had joined them.

It is advertising the city can't buy -- positive Louisville images being generated and shared by the very demographic the city is hoping to attract.

"To have 75,000 people doing it for you," Louisville Convention and Visitors Bureau marketing and communications VP Stacey Yates said, "it is truly a marketer's dream."

