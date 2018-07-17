Woods says British Open becomes best shot at a major - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Woods says British Open becomes best shot at a major

(AP Photo/Alastair Grant). Tiger Woods of the United States smiles as he answers a question at a press conference for the 147th British Open Golf championships in Carnoustie, Scotland, Tuesday, July 17, 2018. The Opens Golf championships start Thursday. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant). Tiger Woods of the United States smiles as he answers a question at a press conference for the 147th British Open Golf championships in Carnoustie, Scotland, Tuesday, July 17, 2018. The Opens Golf championships start Thursday.
By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland (AP) - Tiger Woods doesn't feel as old at the oldest championship in golf.

Woods is back at the British Open for the first time in three years, and he believes his confidence and his chances of winning are getting better as the year goes on. He missed the last two Opens while recovering from multiple back surgeries.

The three-time champion has missed links golf.

Woods says the British Open offers him his best chance to win because it's the next one on the calendar. Over time, he also believes it's his best major because links golf requires as much thinking as raw power possessed by players nearly half his age.

He points to Tom Watson and Greg Norman playing in the final group while in their 50s.

