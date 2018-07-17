Teachers: Click here to receive 15% off on select classroom supplies at Target

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The back-to-school madness is underway and teachers are feeling the heat to stock their classrooms before the first day of school.



Now through Saturday, July 21 Target is offering 15 percent off to all teachers on select classroom supplies.

Click here to take advantage and get the coupon.



Happy shopping!



