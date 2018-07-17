MLB union chief says discussion needed on legalized gambling - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

MLB union chief says discussion needed on legalized gambling

WASHINGTON (AP) - The head of the baseball players' union says conversations will take place with the commissioner's office over whether prohibitions against legalized gambling among his members' relatives may be needed.

Following a U.S. Supreme Court decision to strike down a federal prohibition on sports gambling, New Jersey enacted a law allowing bets on games. Team employees including players are prohibited under baseball rules from betting on the sport, but there are no rules covering their families.

Union head Tony Clark said there will a wide discussion with management about legalized gambling that will include talk of "six degrees of separation" and where lines should be drawn. Clark also is concerned about player data in relation to gambling.

