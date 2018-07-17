Man charged with assaulting co-worker, breaking his jaw - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Man charged with assaulting co-worker, breaking his jaw

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
Cequal Ormanual Stephens (Source: LMDC) Cequal Ormanual Stephens (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A fast food restaurant employee has been charged with assault after hitting a fellow employee and breaking his jaw.

The incident happened June 9 at the Popeye's restaurant at 12206 Shelbyville Road. An arrest warrant says Cequal Ormanual Stephens, 22, of Louisville, became angry with his co-workers and struck him in the face with his fist.The assault was captured on the restaurant's video surveillance system.

The victim was taken to a hospital and was underwent surgery for a jaw that was broken in two places.

Stephens is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $10,000 cash bond.

