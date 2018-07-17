WAVE 3 News brings local news to Snapchat

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News is proud to announce “WAVE 3 News Right Now,” a new series designed for Snapchat and Instagram Stories that lets users get their news in a fast and informative way.



WAVE 3 News was the first local news station in Louisville and southern Indiana to introduce a consistent news Stories series for Instagram, called #ICYMI (In Case You Missed It). Since then, WAVE 3 News has been delivering daily content to more than 27,000 followers on the platform. Their hashtag, #wave3igers, has been used more than 48,000 times.





WAVE 3 News was also the first local news station in the DMA to launch a political series on Snapchat, called Snap the Vote.



Now, WAVE 3 News is breaking new ground with the WAVE 3 News Right Now series.

This new series features bold graphics, upbeat music and local personalities digesting a mix of informative and entertaining news happening in WAVE Country.

While the #ICYMI series recaps the top local stories of the day, the WAVE 3 News Right Now series stays true to the name, focusing on what’s happening the moment audiences are tuned in.

Search for WAVE 3 News on Snapchat and follow to stay up to date on important stories, exclusive content and for a fun, behind-the-scenes look at what happens at WAVE 3 News when the studio cameras aren’t rolling.

