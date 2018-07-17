LMPD, J-Town officers find 14 pounds of meth in traffic stop

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD and Jeffersontown Police officers stopped a man for running a red light, and wound up recovering six kilos of methamphetamine.

According to an arrest slip, Alejandro Ramirez and Erika Botello were stopped on Taylorsville Road near McMahan Boulevard.

During the stop, K-9 Maya from Jeffersontown Police was taken around the car and indicated there were drugs inside the dashboard.

Officers searched and found six, one-kilogram packages in the dashboard containing crystal meth. According to a Facebook post from police, the drugs have a street value of $150,000.

Ramirez and Botello were both taken into custody and charged with one count of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.

