Crews respond to reported drowning near Greenwood boat ramp

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Emergency crews were on scene Tuesday afternoon after a reported drowning near the Greenwood boat ramp.

Metrosafe confirms, the call came in around 3:00 p.m. of a person in the Ohio River at that location.

LMPD's Dive and air teams, PRP Fire and Louisville EMS all responded.

Little is known at this time about the person's condition or the circumstances surrounding how they got in the water.

