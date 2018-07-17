Man drowns during fishing trip on Ohio River

A man on the scene told us it was his brother who drowned. (Source: Greg Schapker/ WAVE 3 News)

Crews searched for hours to find the man in the Ohio River. (Source: Greg Schapker/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man drowned in the Ohio River near the Greenwood boat ramp during a fishing trip with his family on Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called around 2:45 p.m.

A man who said it was his brother who drowned talked to WAVE 3 News reporter Sara Rivest on the scene.

He said they were fishing with family and there were about 11 people on the boat.

According to police, the group was fishing on the river when someone's line snagged. A man dove in to unhook the line and began to struggle in the water. A second person jumped in to help that person and also began to struggle in the water, but made it back to the boat.

Officer said people on board tried to throw life jackets out to the first man in the water, but he went under and they lost sight of him.

LMPD's Dive and air teams, PRP Fire and Louisville EMS all responded to search for the victim in the water.

At 10:30 p.m., the search was paused for the night. It will resume at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

