1 killed in Grayson County rollover crash

LEITCHFIELD, KY (WAVE) - One man was killed over the weekend in a single-vehicle crash in Grayson County.

According to the Grayson County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened around 7:55 a.m. July 15 in the 1500 block of Rock Creek Road in Clarkson. Investigators say a GMC Yukon was going southbound when it went off the right side of the roadway, hitting a small culvert before striking a tree and overturning.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The driver of the Yukon, Laymon Jaggers, 56, of Leitchfield, was ejected. Jaggers was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff's office said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.