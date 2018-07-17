Several local youth softball, baseball teams recognized - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Several local youth softball, baseball teams recognized

By Annie Moore, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville is once again producing successful athletes, this summer the proof is in several local youth softball and baseball teams headed to national tournaments.

The Germantown 10a Fast-Pitch Softball All-Stars are headed to the World Series in Jensen Beach, Florida. The team held a fundraiser at Tim Tam Tavern off Poplar Level Road on Tuesday.

The Fern Creek 8u All-Star softball team is headed to the World Series in Jensen Beach, Florida.

West Louisville 13-year-old All-Stars baseball are state title winners, and will travel to Munford, In. for regionals.

The Mt. Washtingon 8u All-Stars are headed to the World Series in Jensen Beach, Florida.

