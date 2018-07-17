Increased no transportation zone could mean more students walking to Jeffersonville High

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Hundreds of students living near Jeffersonville High school may soon be walking their way to class.

Greater Clark County schools recently approved an expansion of its 'no transportation zone', halting busing services for some living near the school. Around 300 Jeffersonville High students live in the expanded no transportation zone, according to GCCS Superintendent Andrew Melin. But last year only around 160 students in that group took buses to the high school.

Getting to and from Jeffersonville High, the traffic on East 10th Street and Allison Lane is hard to avoid. Around 2,000 students attend the school, Melin said. The route to and from school is often busy with shoppers coming to and from nearby businesses as well as through traffic that regularly comes through Jeffersonville.

Greater Clark's expansion of its no transportation zone will mean students like Joy Jackson's daughter will soon have to find their own way to class.

"We are probably a mile and a half to two miles from Jeff High. And for a kid to walk that distance in the dark, in the different kinds of weather, with the sex offenders in the area is completely dangerous," said Joy Jackson, the mother of a junior at Jeffersonville High School.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Crews respond to reported drowning near Greenwood boat ramp

+ Police release description of car related to deadly hit-and-run off Shelbyville Road

+ Several local youth softball, baseball teams recognized

She and her daughter live in the now expanded zone of no transportation and so do many other families in the development, Jackson said. It's not a safe route to walk, Jackson said, and with just a few weeks before the start of the school year there's not enough time to find a safe alternative.

An expansion of the no transportation is needed, Melin said, because of problems with current bus routes and delays. Last year, buses coming to River Valley Middle School were routinely late, which then impacts all other bus routes.

"What was happening was students were getting to school 10 or 15 minutes late every day," Melin said. "So we worked all last year to make things more efficient for our buses to try and improve on that. We could never make it work."

GCCS is looking to add pick-up points within the no transportation zone for students that live farther away, Melin said, but it won't solve the district's bigger problem.

"One of our big issues, even with the pick up points, is bus drivers," Melin said. "Right now, we are four bus drivers short to fill just our regular routes."

Jackson and other parents stress that's not enough of a reason to pull student bus routes and risk their kids' safety.

"Figure out a different way where you don't have to take transportation away from over 100 children," Jackson said.

Letters will go out to parents this week, outlining the changes to the 'no transportation zone' before school starts. In response to the expansion of the no transportation zone, some parents say they plan to voice their concerns about student safety at the next GCCS school board meeting.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.