Woman accusing LMPD officer of rape reveals identity

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - For the first time, one of five Louisville women in a lawsuit accusing a former Louisville Metro Police Officer of rape is revealing her identity in the hope of moving the case forward.

Heather Richards says she was raped by Pablo Cano in June 2016, but was too afraid to report it until months later in 2017 because he was an officer. Her attorney, Shannon Fauver, claims the officer had a modus operandi. Several of the women are single moms, in their 40's to early 50's who were ready to start dating again. That's the case with Richards, 52.

"I thought that I could just put it in the back of my mind and not think about what had happened," Richards said.

Richards said what she wants to forget about was a violent attack she claims came at the hands of former LMPD officer Pablo Cano.

"I was just on a bike ride in Cherokee Park," Richards said. She says Cano was on a bike too and rolled back to meet her. She says after talking, they exchanged numbers to meet up for coffee.

She was going on vacation, but says she got a call from Cano right after she returned, he came by her house and they talked outside. The next day she says Cano was on his night shift, asked to stop by around midnight and did so in his cruiser and uniform. Richards says they talked outside and she says he kissed her by her door before pushing her inside her sun porch.

"He was able to get my shorts down, and he preceded to rape me," Richards said. "When I kept fighting and pushing his hands away, that's when he grabbed the back of my head and slammed me against the wall."

She says when one of her children woke up, he heard them, threw his uniform and weapons back on and left.

"I knew from his actions, it came so easy to him, the initial attack, the violent rape," Richards said.

Richards says because Cano was an officer she feared no one would believe her, so she did not initially call police. Months later, after therapy and talking with a friend she went to investigators alone and felt like they were not taking her seriously.

No criminal action has been taken against Cano in any of the case. A sixth woman just d ropped out of the case, complaining justice wasn't happening fast enough. The Commonwealth Attorney's office tells us they are reviewing the allegations.

The civil case is headed to court Thursday as the women's attorney has several motions including merging the lawsuits, interviewing Cano under oath and a request for discovery in the case.

A total of nine women (not all involved in lawsuit) have accused Cano of rape. Cano's attorney Lee Sitlinger says his client maintains his contact with all the women was consensual and there was no sexual assault. He says the cases should not be combined because none of the women knew each other, each case is separate.

