Southern Indiana school districts work to meet deadline for free metal detectors

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - School districts in Indiana have two more days to apply for free, handheld metal detectors.

The safety measure was announced by Gov. Eric Holcomb last week as part of a larger plan by the state to improve school safety.

Many districts in southern Indiana plan to take the governor up on that offer, saying they have already or are planning to apply for the free metal detectors for schools. South Harrison, Scott County Districts 1 and 2, Clarksville, New Albany Floyd County and Greater Clark are all applying.

Districts that apply can receive one wand for every 250 students.

Greater Clark Superintendent Andrew Melin said with 10,000 students in the GCCS district, including 2,000 at Jeffersonville High alone, they need to find a way to use the wands safely and efficiently.

"When would students have to start getting to school and how long will it take to get through the processing. Who in fact will be doing the wanding? Will you have to hire more staff to do it?" Melin asked. "I'm sure all of my colleagues around the state, we're all trying to figure out how to implement it."

In a statement, Clarksville Superintendent Tina Bennett said, "We are very fortunate to be offered the chance to have handheld metal detectors provided to Clarksville Community Schools at no cost to us. We have applied for 4 handheld metal detectors.

School safety is our number one priority here at Clarksville and having handheld metal detectors to use as a resource if needed is a tremendous asset," she said.

To receive the handheld metal detectors or wands by mid-August, districts need to apply by July 19. Districts that apply beyond that deadline will receive theirs sometime in the fall.

