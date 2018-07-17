Construction set to begin on Jeffersonville's new downtown elementary school

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - After a victory this summer in a signature battle for a new downtown elementary school, work is expected to start in November on the new building.

The new school will sit along Court Avenue between Meigs and Mechanic, near the Clark County Courthouse. The Nachand Fieldhouse will become a gym for kids during the school hours, but will still open for use at night through a partnership between the City of Jeffersonville and Greater Clark County Schools.

A review committee will need to find a contractor for the job to build the new school, according to GCCS Superintendent Andrew Melin. Once it's finished, Maple Elementary and Spring Hill Elementary will close and the students will move to the new building.

"Our hope is that we could have our students transitioning from Maple and Spring Hill by January of 2020," Melin said.

The new school will accommodate 500 to 550 students, enough for both Maple and Spring Hill with room for other new students wanting to attend the downtown school.

