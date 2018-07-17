John Schnatter moves to regain position on Papa John's board

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Pizza mogul John Schnatter is making major moves to repair his reputation and regain his position on the Papa John's board.

WAVE 3 News has learned Schnatter has now hired Hollywood power lawyer Patricia Glaser, after he admitted to using the N-word during a conference call in a way he maintains was mischaracterized.

Glaser has a lot of experience representing big names including disgraced movie executive Harvey Weinstein, Keith Olbermann, Conan O'Brien and celebrity chef Paula Deen after her N-word scandal.

WAVE 3 News obtained a letter Glaser sent to the Papa John's Board of Directors on Sunday on behalf of Schnatter.

It says the board has "no authority to remove Mr. Schnatter as a director without a proper vote of the shareholders."

She also writes Schnatter's words in the media training meeting with the Laundry Service, an advertising and marketing agency, were "mischaracterized" in the Forbes story and that "the topic arose because he resisted the Laundry Service's recommendation to feature Mr. Kayne West in Company promotions because Mr. West uses the N-word in his lyrics.

Glaser's letter says a complete and independent investigation should be done.

We have also obtained a letter from Schnatter to the Papa John's board.

He states again he never used the N-word in that meeting as a racial epithet, nor would he ever.

He said the Laundry Service was fired, Papa John's owed them 1.3 million. But "they said they wanted six million because they claimed some of their people had been offended by what I had said. Moreover, one of their attorneys said they would conduct a smear campaign against the company and me unless we paid them what he was asking for."

He says Papa John's then offered 2.5 million.

Schnatter also writes he now believes it was a mistake to step down as chairman without an investigation.

He ends his letter by saying he will not allow either my good name or the good name of the company I founded and love to be unfairly tainted.

