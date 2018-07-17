Boil Water Advisory issued for part of Sellersburg - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Boil Water Advisory issued for part of Sellersburg

By Annie Moore, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Sellersburg Water Tower (Source: Town of Sellersburg Facebook) Sellersburg Water Tower (Source: Town of Sellersburg Facebook)

SELLERSBURG, IN (WAVE) - A Boil Water Advisory has been issued for part of Sellersburg.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS 
News & Weather Apps

The Town of Sellersburg announced the advisory via Facebook Tuesday night.

The advisory was issued for the Lakeside and Creston Sellersburg subdivisions, as well as houses along Route 31 from Broadway to Lakeside Drive.

It is set to expire around 5:00 p.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly