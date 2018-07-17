Boil Water Advisory issued for part of Sellersburg

SELLERSBURG, IN (WAVE) - A Boil Water Advisory has been issued for part of Sellersburg.

The Town of Sellersburg announced the advisory via Facebook Tuesday night.

The advisory was issued for the Lakeside and Creston Sellersburg subdivisions, as well as houses along Route 31 from Broadway to Lakeside Drive.

It is set to expire around 5:00 p.m. Thursday.

